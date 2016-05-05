版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Sientra reports Q1 net loss $11.9 million

May 5 Sientra Inc

* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $11.9 million, compared to $3.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

