版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $5.17

May 5 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $5.17

* Qtrly licencing revenue $445,000 versus $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

