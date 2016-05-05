版本:
2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Atlassian Corp sees 2016 total revenue $452-$454 million

May 5 Atlassian Corporation Plc

* Quarterly revenue of $117.9 million, up 40% year-over-year; ifrs operating loss of $4.9 million

* Sees 2016 total revenue $452 million to $454 million.; sees 2016 loss per share $0.01 on ifrs basis

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $445.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

