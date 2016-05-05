版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Voltari Corp appointed Andreea Paraschivoiu as CFO

May 5 Voltari Corp

* Appointed Andreea Paraschivoiu as Chief Financial Officer of company - SEC filing

* Paraschivoiu will commence employment on or about May 9, 2016, and will initially be employed on a part-time basis until July 1, 2016 Source - 1.usa.gov/1QTokKt (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

