BRIEF-Goldman sachs cutting more jobs in securities business - CNBC, citing DJ

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Goldman sachs cutting more jobs in securities business; cuts will bring fixed income reductions in 2016 to about 10 pct- CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

