版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Dover sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42/shr

May 5 Dover Corp

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐