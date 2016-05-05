版本:
BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks board approved $50 mln stock repurchase

May 5 Ubiquiti Networks Inc

* Appointed Kevin Radigan as chief accounting officer effective may 3, 2016

* Board of directors of company approved a $50 million stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

