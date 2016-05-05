BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals International says forms new patient access and pricing committee

May 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Board of directors will oversee patient access and pricing committee

* Forms of a new patient access and pricing committee that will be responsible for pricing of company's drugs

* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure they have access to two drugs

* Committee will include a multi-disciplinary team of valeant employees, including doctors, scientists, and other executives

* Among other issues, committee will review pricing of nitropress, isuprel, cuprimine, and syprine

* Committee will be chaired initially by joseph papa , chairman and chief executive officer of valeant

* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure they have access to nitropress and isuprel