版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals International says forms new patient access and pricing committee

May 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Board of directors will oversee patient access and pricing committee

* Forms of a new patient access and pricing committee that will be responsible for pricing of company's drugs

* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure they have access to two drugs

* Committee will include a multi-disciplinary team of valeant employees, including doctors, scientists, and other executives

* Among other issues, committee will review pricing of nitropress, isuprel, cuprimine, and syprine

* Valeant pharmaceuticals announces patient access and pricing committee to oversee pricing of drugs

* Committee will be chaired initially by joseph papa , chairman and chief executive officer of valeant

* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure they have access to nitropress and isuprel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

