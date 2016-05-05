BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals International says forms new patient access and pricing committee

BRIEF-Gray Television reaches long-term agreement with Dish
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
May 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Board of directors will oversee patient access and pricing committee
* Forms of a new patient access and pricing committee that will be responsible for pricing of company's drugs
* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure they have access to two drugs
* Committee will include a multi-disciplinary team of valeant employees, including doctors, scientists, and other executives
* Among other issues, committee will review pricing of nitropress, isuprel, cuprimine, and syprine
* Valeant pharmaceuticals announces patient access and pricing committee to oversee pricing of drugs
* Committee will be chaired initially by joseph papa , chairman and chief executive officer of valeant
* Company will continue to work with hospitals to ensure they have access to nitropress and isuprel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Catalyst shareholders and noteholders approve recapitalization and privatization transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: