公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy sees 2016 total capex $35 mln - $45 mln

May 5 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

* Qtrly adjusted ebitdax of $18.5 million; adjusted net loss of $0.46 per diluted share

* Bonanza creek energy inc sees q2 production 22.7 mboe/d - 23.3 mboe/d

* Q1 production volumes averaged 24.3 mboe per day, compared to guidance of 23.9 mboe per day at midpoint

* Bonanza creek energy inc sees fy 2016 production 19.7 mboe/d - 21.7 mboe/d

* Bonanza creek energy inc sees fy 2016 total capex $35 million - $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

