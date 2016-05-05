BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy sees 2016 total capex $35 mln - $45 mln

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc
* Qtrly adjusted ebitdax of $18.5 million; adjusted net loss of $0.46 per diluted share
* Bonanza creek energy inc sees q2 production 22.7 mboe/d - 23.3 mboe/d
* Q1 production volumes averaged 24.3 mboe per day, compared to guidance of 23.9 mboe per day at midpoint
* Bonanza creek energy inc sees fy 2016 production 19.7 mboe/d - 21.7 mboe/d
* Bonanza creek energy inc sees fy 2016 total capex $35 million - $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
