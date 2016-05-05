版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Square qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14

May 5 Square Inc

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14 Source (squ.re/1UCQNey) Further company coverage:

