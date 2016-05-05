版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-CME lowers margins for copper futures

May 5 CME Group Inc :

* CME lowers Comex copper futures (HG) margins for speculators by 11.5 percent to $2,530 per contract from $2,860

* Rates will be effective after the close of business on Friday, May 6 (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐