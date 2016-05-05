BRIEF-Herbalife says currently in discussions with the FTC regarding potential resolution

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Herbalife Ltd
* Company is currently in discussions with the FTC regarding a potential resolution
* Discussions with the FTC are in the advanced stages
* At present time, company's best estimate of payment amount would be made by company under mutual resolution with ftc is $200 million
* Says has not accrued any amounts with respect to any potential monetary payments relating to settlement
* If discussions with the FTC do not continue to progress, it is likely that litigation would ensue
* Unable to estimate range of potential loss, if any, relating to these matters
* FTC had earlier requested from company documents and other information for the time period commencing January 1, 2009 to the present Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/24AyF7W) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.