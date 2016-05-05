版本:
BRIEF-Marlin Business Services says CEO Jeffrey Hilzinger will receive initial annual base salary of $450,000 - SEC filing

May 5 Marlin Business Services Corp

* Says ceo jeffrey hilzinger will receive initial annual base salary of $450,000 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

