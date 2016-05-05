版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Anadarko said to shop assets in Wyoming, East Texas and Louisiana - Bloomberg

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Anadarko said to shop assets in Wyoming, East Texas and Louisiana - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Anadarko is in the process of selling assets in Wyoming, East Texas and Louisiana as part of its plan to raise $3 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Anadarko working with financial advisers to find buyers for each batch of assets, which could fetch $300 million to $600 million apiece - Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/1Xb4SRb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐