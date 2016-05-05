BRIEF-Anadarko said to shop assets in Wyoming, East Texas and Louisiana - Bloomberg

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Anadarko working with financial advisers to find buyers for each batch of assets, which could fetch $300 million to $600 million apiece - Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/1Xb4SRb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)