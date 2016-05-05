版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing says Vice Chairman Raymond Conner sold 8,109 shares at average price of $132.09/shr

May 5 Boeing Co

* On May 3, vice chairman, Raymond Conner sold 8,109 shares at average price of $132.09 per share in open market - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

