BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $30 mln-Sec Filing

May 5 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

* Says files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1ZjICD5 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

