公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Mylan NV says CEO Heather Bresch's total 2015 compensation $13.1 mln

May 5 Mylan Nv

* Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch's total 2015 compensation $13.1 million versus $25.8 million in 2014

* Former CFO John Sheehan's total 2015 compensation $4.4 million versus $6.3 million in 2014

* President Rajiv Malik's total 2015 compensation $15 million versus $25.2 million in 2014

* Executive chairman Robert Coury's total 2015 compensation $13.4 million versus $22.5 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

