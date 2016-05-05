版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-News Corp CFO says he expects topline growth at book publishing business in Q4

May 5 News Corp

* CFO says he expects topline growth and improvement at bottomline at book publishing business in Q4 - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐