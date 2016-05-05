版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-TPG Group Holdings Advisors reports 7.7 pct stake in Endo International

May 5 Endo International Plc

* TPG Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors Inc reports 7.7 percent stake in Endo International Plc as of May 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐