BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corp shuts down Hangingstone project due to forest fires

BRIEF-Gray Television reaches long-term agreement with Dish
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
May 5 Athabasca Oil Corp
* Shuts down Hangingstone due to forest fires
* Remaining personnel are expected to be evacuated by early this evening
* Decided, in response to elevated risk from ongoing regional wildfires, to shut down Hangingstone project and evacuate all personnel
* Fire front is estimated to be within 5 kilometers of hangingstone site
* Safely evacuated all non-essential personnel from site earlier afternoon, is in process of shutting down well sites, central facility
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Catalyst shareholders and noteholders approve recapitalization and privatization transaction