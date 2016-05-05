版本:
BRIEF-Cara Operations sets qtrly dividend of C$0.1017 per share

May 5 Cara Operations Ltd

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.1017per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

