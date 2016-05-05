BRIEF-Johnson Outdoors and Garmin International announce patent litigation settlement

BRIEF-Gray Television reaches long-term agreement with Dish
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
May 5 Johnson Outdoors Inc
* Johnson Outdoors and Garmin International announce patent litigation settlement
* Agreement, which includes licensing of these patents to Garmin, will bring closure to related legal matters pending before ITC
* Reached agreement on a settlement which resolves litigation involving Johnson Outdoors' patented side scan Sonar Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Catalyst shareholders and noteholders approve recapitalization and privatization transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: