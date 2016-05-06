版本:
BRIEF-Las Vegas Sands CEO says he will back Donald Trump for the GOP nomination for President - New York Times

May 5 (Reuters) -

* Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson says he will back Donald Trump for the GOP nomination for President - New York Times

Source text -(nyti.ms/1rxqqeL)

(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

