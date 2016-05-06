版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 14:30 BJT

BRIEF-HNA Group in advanced discussions to buy stake in CWT - WSJ

May 6 (Reuters) -

* China's HNA Group in advanced discussions to buy stake in CWT Ltd - WSJ, citing sources

Source text - (on.wsj.com/1WbUDfT) ))

