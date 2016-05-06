BRIEF-Xchanging says David Bauernfeind has decided to leave

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Xchanging Plc :
* David bauernfeind has notified board of xchanging that he has decided to leave xchanging
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11