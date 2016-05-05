版本:
BRIEF-GM says making progress on plans for integrated on-demand autonomous network with Lyft

May 5 General Motors Co:

* Says "continues to make progress" on previously announced plans related to integrated on-demand autonomous network with Lyft

* Says "we have nothing specific to announce in relation to potential rollout of vehicles and technologies at this time" Further company coverage:

