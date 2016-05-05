版本:
2016年 5月 6日 星期五 03:26 BJT

BRIEF-Aethlon Medical files for mixed shelf offering of up to $12.5 mln

May 5 Aethlon Medical Inc

* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $12.5 million - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/23sILFp Further company coverage:

