版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-New York City recommends approval of Cablevision sale to Altice,with conditions - CNBC

May 5 (Reuters) -

* New York City recommends approval of Cablevision sale to Altice, with conditions - CNBC citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐