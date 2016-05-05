BRIEF-Medovex Corp enters purchase agreement with investors on April 29, 2016

May 5 Medovex Corp:

* On April 29, 2016, entered into a unit purchase agreement with selected accredited investors

* Pursuant to terms, co had right to sell in a private placement a minimum of $1,000,000 and up to a maximum of $2,000,000 of units

* Each unit had a purchase price of $100,000