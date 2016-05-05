版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 02:10 BJT

BRIEF-Mark Klein reports 8.0 pct stake in National Holdings

May 5 National Holdings Corp

* Mark Klein Reports 8.0 Pct Stake In National Holdings Corp As Of May 3 - Sec filing

* Purchased national holdings shares based on belief that shares, when purchased, were undervalued Source text : 1.usa.gov/1QTbZGj Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

