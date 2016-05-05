BRIEF-Gogo partners with International Airlines Group for in-flight connectivity

May 5 Gogo Inc

* Gogo partners with iag for in-flight connectivity

* To partner with international airlines group to bring 2ku technology to 118 british airways, 4 aer lingus boeing 757, up to 15 iberia long-haul aircraft

* Gogo inc says first british airways aircraft is expected to be in service early next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)