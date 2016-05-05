BRIEF-Southern Co, AGL Resources announce merger settlement with all parties in New Jersey

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Southern Co
* Companies also confirmed that merger remains on track for closing in second half of 2016
* Only remaining regulatory approvals required to close merger are bpu's and illinois commerce commission's approvals
* Southern company and agl resources announce merger settlement with all parties in new jersey
* Merger is still subject to final approval by new jersey board of public utilities
* Companies also confirmed that merger remains on track for closing in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.