BRIEF-Emcore consolidated Q2 revenue of $21.5 mln

May 5 Emcore Corp

* Expected q3 revenue of $22 to $24 million

* Consolidated q2 revenue of $21.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

