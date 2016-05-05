版本:
BRIEF-Google and Honeywell resolve patent dispute

May 5 Honeywell International Inc

* Google and Honeywell resolve patent dispute

* Agreement fully resolves pending patent litigation between honeywell and nest labs

* Reached a long-term patent cross-license agreement reflecting respective strength of companies' patent portfolios

* Terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

