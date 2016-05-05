BRIEF-Google and Honeywell resolve patent dispute

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Honeywell International Inc
* Google and Honeywell resolve patent dispute
* Agreement fully resolves pending patent litigation between honeywell and nest labs
* Reached a long-term patent cross-license agreement reflecting respective strength of companies' patent portfolios
* Terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.