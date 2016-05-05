版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-PTC therapeutics full-year net sales on track to meet guidance

May 5 PTC Therapeutics Inc

* Full-Year net sales on track to meet guidance of $65m to $85m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

