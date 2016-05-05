BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals reports $1.15 net loss per share

May 5 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola pharmaceuticals inc says for Q1 of 2016, Portola reported a net loss of $65.0 million, or $1.15 net loss per share

* Says for fiscal year 2016, Portola expects total pro-forma operating expenses to be between $295 million and $320 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S