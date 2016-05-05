版本:
中国
2016年 5月 6日

BRIEF-Taseko mines - Court orders dissidents to amend Schedule 13D filing

May 5 Taseko Mines Ltd

* Taseko Mines Ltd - Court orders dissidents to amend Schedule 13D filing to fully disclose purpose for acquiring Taseko notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

