BRIEF-Bar Harbor Bankshares to buy Lake Sunapee Bank Group

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Bar Harbor Bankshares :
* Deal for $143 million
* Bar harbor bankshares expands into New Hampshire and Vermont with Lake Sunapee Bank Group merger
* Co's shareholders will own approximately 59% of combined company's stock, while lake sunapee shareholders will own approximately 41%
* Existing lake sunapee bank branches will continue to operate under lake sunapee brand after merger is completed
* Deal for approximately $17.00 per share
* Each outstanding share of lake sunapee common stock will be exchanged for 0.4970 shares of bar harbor common stock
* Merger is expected to be accretive to both bar harbor's and lake sunapee's earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.