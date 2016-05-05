版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant announces committee to oversee drug pricing

May 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant pharmaceuticals announces patient access and pricing committee to oversee pricing of drugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐