公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-SMTC Corp Q1 EPS $0.06

May 5 Smtc Corp

* Revenue for q1 was $41.9 million compared to $48.7 million

* Expect fy 2016 adjusted ebitda to increase year over year

* Full year 2016 revenue could decrease 3% - 6% from 2015 revenue levels

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

