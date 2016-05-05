BRIEF-Post Holdings Inc says quarterly earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Post Holdings Inc
* Post holdings inc says q2 net sales were $1,271.1 million, an increase of $218.4 million, or 20.7%, compared to prior year
* Post holdings inc says qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.87 per diluted common share.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Post holdings inc says continues to expect capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 to be between $145 million and $155 million
* Continues to expect to achieve $50 million in run-rate annualized cost synergies within post consumer brands segment by end of fiscal year 2016
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Post holdings inc says has raised its fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance range to be between $893 million and $913 million
* Post holdings inc says expects adjusted ebitda for second half of fiscal 2016 to be between $410 million and $430 million
* Post holdings inc says maintenance capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are expected to be between $105 million and $115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
