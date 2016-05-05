版本:
BRIEF-Goodman & Company Investment Counsel plans to terminate Goodman Gold Trust

May 5 Goodman Gold Trust

* Plans to terminate Goodman Gold Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

