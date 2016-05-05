版本:
BRIEF-AT&T files for notes offering of up to $4 billion

May 5 AT&T Inc

* Files for notes offering of up to $4.0 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

