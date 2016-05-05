版本:
BRIEF-Capital One financial says R. Scott Blackley appointed CFO

May 5 Capital One Financial Corp

* Says R. Scott blackley appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

