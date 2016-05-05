版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Amplify Snack files for share offering of up to $100 mln

May 5 Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Files for common stock offering of up to $100 million - sec filing

* In the common stock offering, selling stockholders are offering shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐