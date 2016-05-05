版本:
BRIEF-Kemet, other borrowers enter amendment to loan and security agreement

May 5 Kemet Corp:

* On May 2, Kemet electronics corporation and other borrowers entered into amendment no. 8 to loan and security agreement dated Sept 30, 2010

* Under terms of amendment, revolving credit facility is increased to $65.0 million from $50 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

