公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Akebia Therapeutics files for stock shelf of up to $175 mln

May 5 Akebia Therapeutics Inc

* Files for stock shelf of up to $175 million - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Tv2cbs Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

