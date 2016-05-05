版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:46 BJT

BRIEF-Atlas Resource Partners announces suspension of Class C preferred unit distributions

May 5 Atlas Resource Partners LP

* Announces suspension of common and Class C preferred unit distributions

* To suspend common unit and Class C preferred distributions due to continued lower commodity price environmen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐