公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 06:47 BJT

BRIEF-Hawaiian Holdings asks DoT secretary to approve application to provide split service between Honolulu, Kona, Haneda airport

May 5 Hawaiian Holdings Inc

* Asked DoT secretary to immediately approve application to provide split service between Honolulu, Kona, Haneda airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

