版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 08:09 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner prices $800 million debt offering

May 5 Time Warner Inc

* Priced an $800 million underwritten public offering of 2.95% senior notes due 2026 at a price equal to 98.702% of their face amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐